Dawkins’ 22 lead Houston Christian over East Texas A&M 83-79

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Dawkins’ 22 points helped Houston Christian defeat East Texas A&M 83-79 on Thursday night.

Dawkins also added seven rebounds for the Huskies (3-6, 1-0 Southland Conference). Julian Mackey scored 20 points, going 4 of 7 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Elijah Brooks had 12 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the Lions (1-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two blocks. TJ Thomas added 15 points, seven assists and three steals. Yusef Salih had 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

