Davis scores 32 as Old Dominion defeats UL Monroe 80-75 in OT

MONROE, La. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr.’s 32 points led Old Dominion over UL Monroe 80-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Davis shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the line for the Monarchs (4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Sean Durugordon scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. R.J. Blakney had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range).

Old Dominion led 68-63 with 21 seconds left in regulation but the Warhawks came up with a Jacob Wilson 3-pointer, a Jalen Bolden steal and two free throws by Bolden to force overtime. In OT, Davis hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:09 to go and the Monarchs held the Warhawks scoreless over the final 97 seconds.

The Warhawks (4-10, 0-1) were led by Wilson, who recorded 23 points, six rebounds and three steals. Bolden added 17 points and two steals for UL Monroe. Tyreese Watson finished with 14 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

