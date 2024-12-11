Davis scores 15 in Ragin’ Cajuns’ 68-61 win against Southeastern Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kyndall Davis had 15 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 68-61 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night. Davis…

Davis also contributed five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-8). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kentrell Garnett went 3 of 11 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The victory broke a seven-game slide for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Lions (4-6) were led by Sam Hines Jr., who posted 22 points and two steals. Jeremy Elyzee added 11 points and two blocks. Brody Rowbury had six points and six rebounds.

