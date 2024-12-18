Davis and UT Rio Grande Valley host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-4, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-4, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Southern Utah after Cliff Davis scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 72-60 victory against the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

The Vaqueros are 4-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 1-4 on the road. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Vaqueros.

Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.3 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

