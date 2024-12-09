Davis and Syracuse host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Albany (NY) after Jyare Davis scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 69-64 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 4-0 on their home court. Syracuse has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes are 1-3 on the road. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sultan Adewale averaging 2.0.

Syracuse is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Orange.

Kheni Briggs is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging nine points.

