Davis and No. 23 Ole Miss host Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (3-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -31.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss plays Lindenwood after Dre Davis scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 86-63 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Rebels have gone 4-0 at home. Ole Miss has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Lindenwood ranks second in the OVC scoring 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 12.7.

Ole Miss makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Lindenwood scores 5.5 more points per game (73.4) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

Browning is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

