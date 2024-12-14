Davis and Hofstra host Temple

Temple Owls (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (8-3) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Temple after…

Temple Owls (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (8-3)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Temple after Cruz Davis scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 80-67 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Pride have gone 3-0 in home games. Hofstra averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Temple scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Hofstra makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Temple averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kijan Robinson is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 10.2 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Owls.

