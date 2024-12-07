Davis and Fordham host LIU

Long Island Sharks (2-6) at Fordham Rams (5-3) New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts LIU after…

Long Island Sharks (2-6) at Fordham Rams (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts LIU after Taya Davis scored 23 points in Fordham’s 71-54 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 3-1 at home. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 scoring 63.4 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Sharks have gone 0-3 away from home. LIU has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fordham averages 63.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.4 LIU allows. LIU averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rams.

Janessa Williams is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

