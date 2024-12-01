Davis’ 24, Graham’s winner lead Hofstra over Arkansas State, 68-66 at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 24 points to lead Hofstra and Michael Graham hit the game-winning layup with…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 24 points to lead Hofstra and Michael Graham hit the game-winning layup with two seconds remaining as the Pride took down Arkansas State 68-66 on Sunday night at Baha Mar Hoops.

Davis added five rebounds and three steals for the Pride (6-3). Graham added 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jean Aranguren shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Derrian Ford led the way for the Red Wolves (5-3) with 17 points. Arkansas State also got 16 points and two steals from Kobe Julien. Joseph Pinion finished with 12 points.

Davis scored eight points in the first half for Hofstra, who went into halftime tied 29-29 with Arkansas State. Davis scored 16 second-half points for Hofstra.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.