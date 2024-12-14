Live Radio
Davis’ 21 help UT Rio Grande Valley beat Northern New Mexico 72-60

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 8:27 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cliff Davis had 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 72-60 win against Northern New Mexico on Saturday night.

Davis had five rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-4). K.T. Raimey added 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line to finish with nine points.

Jesus Mendoza led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tahj-Malik Campbell added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Northern New Mexico. Malek Malual had eight points and 10 rebounds.

