Davis’ 19 lead Old Dominion past Virginia Wesleyan 82-44

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 19 points in Old Dominion’s 82-44 victory over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 19 points in Old Dominion’s 82-44 victory over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday night.

Davis finished 6 of 13 from 3-point range for the Monarchs (5-8). Sean Durugordon added 14 points while going 3 of 4 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds.

The Marlins were led in scoring by Jeremiah Boateng, who finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.