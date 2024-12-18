Davidson Wildcats face the Temple Owls, look for 4th straight victory

Davidson Wildcats (8-2) at Temple Owls (6-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 148.5…

Davidson Wildcats (8-2) at Temple Owls (6-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Temple.

The Owls are 3-0 on their home court. Temple averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Reed Bailey averaging 10.0.

Temple is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Owls.

Bobby Durkin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

