Davidson visits George Mason following Kochera’s 34-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (10-3) at George Mason Patriots (9-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits George Mason after Connor Kochera scored 34 points in Davidson’s 86-64 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Patriots are 8-1 in home games. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 4.8.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Davidson is ninth in the A-10 allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

George Mason’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden O’Connor is averaging 9.2 points for the Patriots.

Reed Bailey is averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

