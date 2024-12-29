Davidson plays Duquesne after Donovan’s 24-point game

Davidson Wildcats (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits Duquesne after Katie Donovan…

Davidson Wildcats (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits Duquesne after Katie Donovan scored 24 points in Davidson’s 82-55 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Dukes have gone 8-0 in home games. Duquesne ranks third in the A-10 with 17.4 assists per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 6.1.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. Davidson scores 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Duquesne makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Davidson has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.3 steals for the Dukes.

Donovan is averaging 10.3 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

