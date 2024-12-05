Davidson plays Ball State on 3-game road skid

Davidson Wildcats (3-5) at Ball State Cardinals (5-3)
Muncie, Indiana; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will look to end its three-game road skid when the Wildcats play Ball State.
The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Ball State is third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.
The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Davidson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Ball State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Ball State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals.
Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.