Davidson plays Ball State on 3-game road skid

Davidson Wildcats (3-5) at Ball State Cardinals (5-3)

Muncie, Indiana; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will look to end its three-game road skid when the Wildcats play Ball State.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Ball State is third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Davidson has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ball State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals.

Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.