Davidson, Nevada Wolf Pack to host Falslev and the Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-5, 0-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Davidson and Nevada host Mason Falslev and Utah State in MWC play.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-2 in home games. Nevada has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada scores 75.5 points, 9.8 more per game than the 65.7 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Falslev is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

