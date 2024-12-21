Davidson hosts Bethune-Cookman after Bailey’s 26-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Davidson Wildcats (8-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Bethune-Cookman after Reed Bailey scored 26 points in Davidson’s 62-61 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Davidson Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Davidson is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are 1-7 in road games. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 1.5.

Davidson’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Davidson Wildcats.

Brayon Freeman is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Davidson Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

