Davidson faces No. 22 NC State, aims to stop road slide

Davidson Wildcats (3-6) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hits the road against No. 22 NC State looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 in home games. NC State averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Davidson is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

NC State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Candice Lienafa is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.