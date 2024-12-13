Davidson and Detroit Mercy meet for non-conference showdown

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Detroit Mercy in out-of-conference action.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Titans are 2-2 on the road. Detroit Mercy gives up 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Davidson’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Davidson has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Bailey is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

