Davenport and BYU host Washington State

BYU Cougars (8-2) at Washington State Cougars (4-5) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Washington State…

BYU Cougars (8-2) at Washington State Cougars (4-5)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Washington State after Lauren Davenport scored 20 points in BYU’s 76-36 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Washington State Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. Washington State is ninth in the WCC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 1.8.

The BYU Cougars are 2-0 in road games. BYU is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

Washington State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Washington State Cougars, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Delaney Gibb is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.