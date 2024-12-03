Dartmouth visits New Hampshire following McComb’s 20-point showing

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-9) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-9)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Dartmouth after Anthony McComb III scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 83-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-2 on the road. Dartmouth has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Hampshire gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats.

Cade Haskins is averaging 15.2 points for the Big Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

