Dartmouth visits Mincey and UMass-Lowell

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Dartmouth after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-62 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The River Hawks are 6-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 15.4 assists per game led by Mincey averaging 3.0.

The Big Green are 2-4 on the road. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jackson Munro averaging 5.6.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the River Hawks.

Cade Haskins is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.