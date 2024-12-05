Dartmouth visits Bucknell after Sofilkanich’s 23-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Bucknell Bison (4-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Dartmouth after…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Bucknell Bison (4-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Dartmouth after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 62-59 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bison are 3-0 on their home court. Bucknell averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Big Green are 1-0 on the road. Dartmouth is the best team in the Ivy League allowing only 54.8 points per game while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

Bucknell averages 60.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 54.8 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 60.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 59.9 Bucknell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Victoria Page is averaging 18.3 points for the Big Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

