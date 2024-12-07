Dartmouth takes on UMass in non-conference matchup

UMass Minutewomen (3-5) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Megan Olbrys and…

UMass Minutewomen (3-5) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-4)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Megan Olbrys and UMass visit Victoria Page and Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup.

The Big Green are 2-3 on their home court. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Austin averaging 1.6.

The Minutewomen are 0-2 in road games. UMass is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Dartmouth’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 7.8 more points per game (62.4) than Dartmouth allows (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Page is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Big Green.

Allie Palmieri averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

