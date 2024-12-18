Dartmouth set for road matchup with the Lafayette Leopards

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Lafayette Leopards (3-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Dartmouth in…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Lafayette Leopards (3-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Dartmouth in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Leopards have gone 2-2 at home. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emma Shields averaging 2.1.

The Big Green are 2-2 on the road. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 11.6 assists per game led by Zeynep Ozel averaging 3.3.

Lafayette averages 54.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 58.3 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Victoria Page is averaging 15.6 points for the Big Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

