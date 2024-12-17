Dartmouth hosts Blakley and Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-8) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-8) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-6)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Dartmouth after Jakob Blakley scored 28 points in Le Moyne’s 106-51 win against the SUNY-Delhi Broncos.

The Big Green have gone 2-1 at home. Dartmouth is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-5 in road games. Le Moyne is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Dartmouth averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

