Dartmouth heads to UIC for non-conference showdown

Dartmouth Big Green (4-3) at UIC Flames (5-4, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Cornish and…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-3) at UIC Flames (5-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Cornish and Dartmouth visit Sasa Ciani and UIC in cross-conference play.

The Flames are 4-1 on their home court. UIC leads the MVC averaging 83.6 points and is shooting 48.8%.

The Big Green are 2-2 in road games. Dartmouth scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

UIC averages 83.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 73.0 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciani is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Flames.

Cade Haskins is averaging 14.7 points for the Big Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.