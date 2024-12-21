Dartmouth Big Green to visit Syracuse Orange Saturday

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Dartmouth in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Orange are 3-4 on their home court. Syracuse has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Green are 3-2 on the road. Dartmouth is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Syracuse averages 73.7 points, 16.4 more per game than the 57.3 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 57.5 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 71.6 Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 steals.

Victoria Page is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 53.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

