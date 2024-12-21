Darrion Williams, Christian Anderson lead Texas Tech to 101-57 victory over Lamar

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had a season-high 23 points, freshman Christian Anderson scored a season-high 20 and Texas…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had a season-high 23 points, freshman Christian Anderson scored a season-high 20 and Texas Tech breezed to a 101-57 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Williams made 7 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (9-2), who improved to 8-0 at home. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Anderson came off the bench to sink 8 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers, adding five rebounds.

Chance McMillian hit 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with six rebounds for Texas Tech. Reserve Kevin Overton added 17 points and six boards. Eemeli Yalaho scored 13 and collected five rebounds.

Alexis Marmolejos had 11 points and Ja’Sean Jackson scored 10 to lead the Cardinals (6-6), who fell to 4-3 on the road.

Williams and Overton both had 13 points by halftime to help the Red Raiders to a commanding 49-22 advantage.

Texas Tech upped its lead to 30 a little over two minutes into the second half. The Red Raiders topped the century mark for the first time this season on an Anderson jumper with 36 seconds left.

The Red Raiders shot 55% from the floor, made 13 of 29 from beyond the arc (44.8%) and 16 of 18 free throws. The Cardinals shot 33%, made 6 of 20 from distance and 5 of 9 at the foul line.

Lamar hosts Texas A&M-San Antonio Dec. 30. Texas Tech hosts Central Florida on New Year’s Eve.

