Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Fresno State after 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Fresno State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-64 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Fresno State has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 0-3 on the road. Cal Baptist is eighth in the WAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 5.7.

Fresno State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 76.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 79.0 Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Daniels is averaging 21.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

