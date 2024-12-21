Dani Carnegie, Kara Dunn lead No. 17 Georgia Tech women past No. 23 Nebraska 72-61

ATLANTA (AP) — Dani Carnegie hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kara Dunn added 16 points and 14 rebounds…

ATLANTA (AP) — Dani Carnegie hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kara Dunn added 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat No. 23 Nebraska 72-61 Saturday to snap the Cornhuskers’ five-game win streak.

Georgia Tech (13-0), which has three wins over ranked opponents, is off to its best start in program history. The Yellow Jackets beat then-No. 21 Oregon 74-58 on Nov. 25 at the Hawaii North Shore Classic and won 82-76 at then-No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday in an ACC opener.

Chazadi Wright scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Tonie Morgan added 10 points for Georgia Tech.

Kayla Blackshear made a layup with 1:55 left in the first quarter to make it 11-10 and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way. Carnegie hit a 3-pointer before Georgia Tech scored nine of the first 11 second-quarter points to make it 23-12 with 5 minutes until halftime and Carnegie hit back-to-back 3s to make 32-19 going into the third.

Nebraska (10-2) trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Alexis Markowski led the Cornhuskers with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Britt Prince added 11 points and eight boards and Logan Nissley also scored 11.

Nebraska, which beat Minnesota 84-65 on Dec. 8 to open its conference slate, returns to Big Ten play against top-ranked UCLA on Dec. 29. Georgia Tech plays Pittsburgh on Dec. 29.

