Dancier scores 20, Le Moyne downs Dartmouth 80-76

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 20 points helped Le Moyne defeat Dartmouth 80-76 on Wednesday.

Dancier shot 8 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Dolphins (5-8). Nate Fouts scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Robby Carmody had 13 points and shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Big Green (4-7) were led in scoring by Ryan Cornish, who finished with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Connor Amundsen put up 13 points.

