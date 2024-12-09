Cunningham and Arizona host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-8, 0-2 Big West) at Arizona Wildcats (7-4) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-8, 0-2 Big West) at Arizona Wildcats (7-4)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts CSU Bakersfield after Breya Cunningham scored 20 points in Arizona’s 69-66 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Arizona is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Taylor Caldwell averaging 5.5.

Arizona’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 47.1 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 60.9 Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

Alli Dioli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

