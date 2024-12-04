Cummins leads Colgate against Cornell after 20-point game

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (2-6) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (2-6)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -2; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Cornell after Brady Cummins scored 20 points in Colgate’s 82-78 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Raiders are 1-0 in home games. Colgate is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Big Red are 1-2 on the road. Cornell scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Colgate averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.5 points.

Jake Fiegen is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

