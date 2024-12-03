Cummins and Colgate host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (2-6) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Cornell…

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Colgate Raiders (2-6)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Cornell after Brady Cummins scored 20 points in Colgate’s 82-78 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Raiders are 1-0 on their home court. Colgate is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Red are 1-2 on the road. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Colgate makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Cornell averages 10.1 more points per game (81.6) than Colgate gives up (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cummins is shooting 46.6% and averaging 10.9 points for the Raiders.

Jake Fiegen is shooting 57.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Big Red.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

