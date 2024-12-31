Cumber leads New Mexico against Nevada after 20-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (8-6, 1-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (8-6, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Nevada after Viane Cumber scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 69-63 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 7-4 at home. New Mexico averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 against MWC opponents. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Dymonique Maxie averaging 2.4.

New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cumber averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Victoria Davis is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

