Cumber leads New Mexico against Abilene Christian after 25-point outing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-4) at New Mexico Lobos (7-5)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Abilene Christian after Viane Cumber scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 69-57 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lobos have gone 7-3 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cumber averaging 5.7.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in road games.

New Mexico makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos.

Bella Earle is averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

