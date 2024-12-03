Culver and Chicago State host Bradley

Bradley Braves (4-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-9) Chicago; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Bradley after…

Bradley Braves (4-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-9)

Chicago; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Bradley after Aiyanna Culver scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 76-46 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 at home. Chicago State is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves have gone 1-1 away from home. Bradley is the best team in the MVC giving up only 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

Chicago State is shooting 30.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 35.5% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 61.2 points per game, 32.2 fewer points than the 93.4 Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Culver is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

Soleil Barnes is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

