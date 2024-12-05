CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside on 3-game road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will look to break its three-game road slide when the Matadors face UC Riverside.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 in home games. UC Riverside has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Matadors are 1-3 on the road. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 5.8.

UC Riverside is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge’s 32.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The Highlanders and Matadors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Wickstrom averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

Kelly Tumlin is averaging 9.3 points for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

