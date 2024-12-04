CSU Northridge plays UC Riverside on 3-game road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in home games. UC Riverside is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Matadors are 1-3 on the road. CSU Northridge is seventh in the Big West scoring 58.8 points per game and is shooting 32.4%.

UC Riverside scores 55.9 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 80.2 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge’s 32.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Highlanders.

Kelly Tumlin is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Matadors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.