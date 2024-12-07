CSU Fullerton visits Hargress and UC Riverside

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-7, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-4, 1-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-7, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-4, 1-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on CSU Fullerton after Barrington Hargress scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 68-64 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 2-0 at home. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 4.1.

The Titans are 0-1 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

UC Riverside scores 71.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 73.7 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Riverside allows.

The Highlanders and Titans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Highlanders.

Donovan Oday is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Titans.

