CSU Fullerton takes on Long Beach State, aims to halt 7-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-7) at Long Beach State Beach (3-3)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton enters the matchup against Long Beach State after losing seven straight games.

The Beach have gone 2-0 at home. Long Beach State is the best team in the Big West with 13.8 fast break points.

The Titans are 0-6 in road games. CSU Fullerton is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Long Beach State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.0 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton’s 33.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Beach and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Beach.

Demonnie Lagway is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.7 points for the Titans.

