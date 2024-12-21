CSU Fullerton hosts Agbim and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-1 MWC) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-8, 0-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-1 MWC) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-8, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits CSU Fullerton after Obi Agbim scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 92-55 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Titans are 3-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. Wyoming scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 60.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Agbim is averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.