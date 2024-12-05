CSU Fullerton faces Long Beach State on 6-game road skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-7) at Long Beach State Beach (3-3) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-7) at Long Beach State Beach (3-3)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hits the road against Long Beach State looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Beach have gone 2-0 at home. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Rachel Loobie leads the Beach with 6.3 rebounds.

The Titans are 0-6 in road games. CSU Fullerton averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Long Beach State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.0 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Beach.

Demonnie Lagway is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

