CSU Bakersfield visits Tait-Jones and UCSD

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces CSU Bakersfield after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 22 points in UCSD’s 84-76 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons have gone 3-1 at home. UCSD ranks second in the Big West in team defense, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 5.3.

UCSD scores 78.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 71.3 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tritons.

Jemel Jones is averaging 17 points for the Roadrunners.

