CSU Bakersfield visits Fresno State on 5-game road slide

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-9, 0-2 Big West) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will look to stop its five-game road slide when the Roadrunners face Fresno State.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Jacobs averaging 7.8.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 on the road. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Fresno State averages 64.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 72.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 46.2 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 64.8 Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Alli Dioli is averaging 7.8 points for the Roadrunners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.