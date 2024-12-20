CSU Bakersfield plays Portland State after Hardy’s 22-point showing

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-6, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-6, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Portland State after CJ Hardy scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-64 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-0 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West scoring 76.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Vikings are 2-3 on the road. Portland State is third in the Big Sky with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 2.5.

CSU Bakersfield scores 76.4 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 78.7 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is averaging 7.5 points for the Roadrunners.

Jaylin Henderson is averaging 14.5 points for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

