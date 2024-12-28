CSU Bakersfield hosts Seattle U, looks to stop home losing streak

Seattle U Redhawks (2-10) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-11, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-10) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-11, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to stop its five-game home losing streak with a victory against Seattle U.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield gives up 74.5 points and has been outscored by 26.2 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-6 on the road. Seattle U is 1-0 in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli is averaging 8.1 points for the Roadrunners.

Taisiya Kozlova averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

