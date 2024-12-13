CSU Bakersfield faces Fresno State on 9-game skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-9, 0-2 Big West) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4) Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-9, 0-2 Big West) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-4)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield looks to end its nine-game losing streak with a win over Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 on their home court. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC scoring 64.0 points while shooting 37.6% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 on the road.

Fresno State scores 64.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 72.7 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield’s 32.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Alli Dioli is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.