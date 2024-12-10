Cryer scores 22 points and No. 15 Houston defeats Troy 62-42

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points and had six 3-pointers, and No. 15 Houston used a strong defensive…

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points and had six 3-pointers, and No. 15 Houston used a strong defensive effort to beat Troy 62-42 on Tuesday night.

Cryer scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, as the Cougars (6-3) built a 33-11 halftime lead. Cryer finished 8 of 11 from the field.

The 11 first-half points set a school record for fewest allowed in a half, surpassing the 12 Houston gave up in the first half at UConn on Dec. 28, 2016.

Emanuel Sharp added 14 points for Houston, which won its 27th straight home game.

Thomas Dowd had 10 points and Tayton Conerway added nine for Troy (5-4). The Trojans fell to 0-3 against power conference opponents this season.

Takeaways

Troy: The Trojans had issues attacking Houston’s size and athleticism, especially in the first half when they shot 17% (4 of 23) from the field and were 1 of 9 on 3s.

Houston: The Cougars’ defense continues to be its strength as Houston had issues on the offensive end. Outside of Cryer, the rest of the team shot 14 of 40 from the field and was 3 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Key moment

Leading 8-4, Houston used a 25-4 run to open up a 33-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Cryer with 1:16 remaining in the first half.

Key stat

Houston shot 43%, and Troy shot 24% and was 2 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Up next

Houston hosts Toledo on Dec. 18, and Troy hosts Middle Georgia State on Saturday.

